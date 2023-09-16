Winnipeg Police Discover IED at Homicide Scene

Winnipeg police came across an improvised explosive device while investigating a homicide on Friday.

Police were at the scene of a homicide in the 600 block of Mulvey Avenue when officers located a suspicious item believed to be an IED. The apartment building was evacuated and members of the police bomb unit responded.

Police say the device was determined to be live and presented a public safety risk. The IED was safely disrupted and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is continuing by the homicide unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.