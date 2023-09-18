Gillingham Lays Out Plan for Improving Downtown Safety

WINNIPEG — Mayor Scott Gillingham laid out his plan Monday for increasing safety in the city’s downtown.

Gillingham spoke to business leaders at the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ’s Downtown Speaker Series event at East India Co., where he addressed downtown safety.

“There isn’t one simple solution to address the challenges our downtown is facing,” said Gillingham. “I’m committed to collaborating with Downtown BIZ and other partners to make our downtown streets safer for everyone, whether they live, work, go to school or visit downtown Winnipeg.”

Gillingham says the city plans on increasing a presence in the neighbourhood, providing funding for 24/7 safe spaces, and working with partners in the social services sector and other levels of government.

“The issues we’re experiencing downtown are not unique to Winnipeg, but they have an impact on the businesses that have committed to this neighbourhood,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“We are excited to bring the downtown business community together with the mayor at this event to hear more about what the city is doing, share ideas and explore solutions together.”

More than 60 members of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ attended the event, including those working in the restaurant, hotel, property management and retail industries.