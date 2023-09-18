CONTEST: Win Tickets to ‘Jagged Little Pill’

An award-winning musical featuring the lyrics and music of Alanis Morissette is coming to Winnipeg next month.

Jagged Little Pill will make its Winnipeg debut at the Centennial Concert Hall from October 17-22, 2023.

ChrisD.ca wants to send you to the musical! We’re giving away five (5) pairs of tickets to the show. Enter below for your chance to win.

Enter now!

Don’t win? Tickets are on sale now through CentennialConcertHall.com.

No purchase necessary. Skill-testing question required. One entry per person, please. Multiple entries will not be counted. Winner must confirm receipt of their name being drawn within 24 hours, otherwise, another entry will be chosen. All personal information is handled in accordance with our Privacy Policy, and then discarded after the contest. Contest closes Friday, October 13, 2023 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.