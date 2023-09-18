Multiple People Injured in Winnipeg Street Racing Crash

Winnipeg police have charged two drivers after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday night involving street racing.

Police were called to the area of Portage Avenue and Sturgeon Road around 8:10 p.m. where multiple people were injured.

Officers learned a white Honda Civic and a black Volkswagen GTI, had been racing westbound on Portage Avenue approaching Sturgeon Road. An eastbound blue Honda Civic was turning northbound onto Sturgeon Road at the time when it was struck by the white Honda Civic.

Two people in one vehicle were taken to hospital in critical and unstable condition. A single person in the second vehicle was transported to hospital as a precaution. Everyone involved has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The drivers of the vehicles racing have been charged with multiple offences under the Highway Traffic Act. Both vehicles have also been seized and impounded.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate and ask anyone with dash camera footage of the crash to contact them at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).

Police note that on the same evening, a vehicle was stopped driving 127 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Moray Street.