Dinosaur World Live Coming to Burton Cummings Theatre

WINNIPEG — A roaring interactive show exploring pre-historic times is coming to the Burton Cummings Theatre next spring.

Dinosaur World Live will perform an all-ages show for one night only on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Using stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, Dinosaur World Live presents a host of impressive pre-historic creatures including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with a Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus and Triceratops. The show introduces Miranda, daughter of paleontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a far-away island off the coast of South America.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22 at 9 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.ca starting at $25.50 plus fees.

VIP ticket holders can attend a special meet and greet after the show and take a photo with the dinosaurs.