Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting in the city’s River Park South neighbourhood on Monday.

Police say officers responded to a shooting incident in the area of Aldgate Road and Gobert Crescent at around 6:20 p.m.

Few details are available and there are no reports anyone was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.