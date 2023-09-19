Stella’s to Return to Winnipeg’s Airport Terminal

WINNIPEG — There’s a case of déjà vu with the latest food offering at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport.

Stella’s has announced it will return to the airport’s departures level after leaving in 2020 amid the pandemic.

Winnipeg Airports Authority says the revamped space will offer a lounge, restaurant and bakery with grab-and-go options.

“The return of Stella’s gives travellers another dining option in the terminal,” said Scott Marohn, vice-president, commercial for Winnipeg Airports Authority.

“As passenger traffic continues to climb back to pre-pandemic levels, it is essential that passengers have more options.”

Construction on the space will begin shortly with the restaurant scheduled to open in early 2024.

Stella’s has been trying to rebuild its brand image since it faced a major public backlash in 2020. Workers, represented by UFCW Local 832, went on strike “over the complete lack of respect” they say the employer allegedly had for employees. The strike came amid the Not My Stella’s social media campaign that reported hundreds of alleged instances of harassment, mistreatment and inappropriate behaviour towards staff.

The restaurant chain apologized through a PR firm and fired some key managers.