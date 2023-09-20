Suspects Busted After Crime Spree North of Winnipeg

Two people have been arrested after a crime spree in the Lockport, St. Andrews and West St. Paul areas on Monday.

Manitoba RCMP were notified by multiple callers about the suspects, who first attempted to break into a Lockport business. They were scared off by people nearby and fled the scene.

Police received a second report of a damaged stolen truck that was located on River Road, in the RM of West St. Paul. The truck and a side-by-side had been stolen from a nearby home, and the suspects had backed the truck through the garage door in order to gain entry to the garage. The side-by-side wasn’t located.

Shortly after, a male suspect was spotted driving a side-by-side at a property before rummaging through a vehicle. The 65-year-old male homeowner confronted the suspect and suffered minor injuries when he was hit by the quad as the suspect fled.

The abandoned vehicle was found on Highway 9 when another report came in about two suspicious people nearby. Police located a female suspect and a stolen vehicle, while the male suspect was found to be riding a stolen bicycle. Both of them were arrested without incident.

A 30-year-old woman from the RM of Macdonald is facing multiple charges. Randall Schaffer, 32, of Winnipeg has been charged with several offences.

“Thank you to all the people who called in and reported these two individuals,” said Inspector Sheldon Hollingworth, detachment commander of Selkirk and the Red River North RCMP. “The information we received from the public was crucial and led us to locate and arrest these suspects.”