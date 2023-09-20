Manitoba NDP Lead Tories by Six Points Ahead of Election

WINNIPEG — Wab Kinew and the Manitoba New Democrats have a tailwind pushing them to a six-point lead over the governing Progressive Conservatives ahead of next month’s election.

A new Angus Reid poll, released on Wednesday, shows Kinew leading Heather Stefanson and the PCs at the halfway point of the provincial election campaign.

The economy and health care stand out as the top issues of the campaign among voters. The poll found the incumbent Tories are best suited to handle the economy, while the NDP came out on top as the best party to lead when it comes to improving health care (40%).

Pollsters say when it comes to leadership, Kinew holds a 17-point advantage in favourability over Stefanson. Further analysis reveals Stefanson has significant negative momentum in the eyes of residents (31% say opinions have worsened, 11% opinions have improved), while Kinew has treaded water (21% worsened, 23% improved).

The NDP also holds an advantage among Winnipeg voters, who 53% indicate they will vote for their local NDP candidate, compared to 31% who support the Manitoba PCs. Outside of the province’s capital, the Conservatives hold a 15-point advantage.

Both party leaders, along with Manitoba Liberal Party leader Dougald Lamont, will square off on Thursday in a televised leadership debate.

Manitoba voters head to the polls on October 3.