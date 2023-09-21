Man Attacked, Stabbed Outside Winnipeg Hotel

A 54-year-old man was attacked and stabbed outside a Winnipeg hotel on Monday night.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue at around 8:40 p.m.

According to police, the victim was outside the front of the hotel when he was approached by a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman who began physically assaulting him in the upper body. The victim was then robbed of his belongings.

ADVERTISEMENT



A 37-year-old man then exited the hotel and began stabbing the victim with a knife as he was lying on the ground. The man sustained numerous lacerations to his upper body.

He was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

The three suspects were arrested at the scene. They are facing robbery and aggravated assault-related charges.