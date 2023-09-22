Home » News » Manitoba NDP Commit to Building New Gym at Kelvin High School

Manitoba NDP Commit to Building New Gym at Kelvin High School

September 22, 2023 1:50 PM | News


Wab Kinew

Manitoba’s Opposition New Democrats are promising rebates for people who purchase electric vehicles. Wab Kinew, leader of the Manitoba NDP, speaks to party faithful during an event at the Canadian Mennonite University in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s NDP has committed to building a second gym at Kelvin High School if elected.

The announcement was made on Friday by River Heights NDP candidate Mike Moroz.

The party says the project would also include a new field and rubberized track facilities.

The NDP says funding for the improvements was promised by the previous NDP government, but was cancelled by the Progressive Conservative Party when they formed government in 2016.

Kelvin High School is home to 1,300 students and is one of the only schools of that size in the Winnipeg Division to be without a second gymnasium, according to the party.

Manitoba’s provincial election is October 3.


Tags: Education | Manitoba | NDP | Wab Kinew | Winnipeg
