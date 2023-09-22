Stefanson Pledges Support for Homeless Veterans

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Progressive Conservative leader Heather Stefanson committed Friday to supporting the needs of veterans experiencing homelessness.

Stefanson said if her party is re-elected on October 3, the government would grant $250,000 to support the Homes for Heroes Foundation’s sustainability plan in the Winnipeg Kinsmen Veterans Village.

“Those who have served our country and safeguarded our freedoms should never face homelessness,” Stefanson said. “Manitoba needs a dedicated office to assist veterans in accessing vital resources.”

Stefanson said the funding would be used for retrofitting and efficiency upgrades, ensuring veterans in the village benefit from energy-efficient homes.

The PCs also announced plans to transform the military envoy office into a military affairs secretariat, allocating an annual budget of $1 million for the secretariat to serve as a direct point-of-access for veterans to receive assistance accessing services they require through both the federal and provincial governments.