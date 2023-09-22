RCMP Find Cache of Stolen Property in RM of Gimli

Manitoba RCMP have arrested three people after finding a cache of stolen property on a rural property in the RM of Gimli.

Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Officers recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property, including motor vehicles, generators, and commercial tools. Police also seized a carbine-style firearm with several rounds of ammunition, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Police say the items were stolen from various locations across southern Manitoba, including some from Steinbach.

Two men, aged 27 and 63, and a 42-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene. They face numerous charges.

“The Manitoba RCMP understands that property crime effects [sic] all communities and continues to take steps to combat these types of criminal offences in rural Manitoba,” said Superintendent John Duff, RCMP East District commander.

RCMP say they are working on returning the property to its rightful owners.