Man Rams Stolen Van into Police Car During North End Chase

Winnipeg police have charged a man after a chase involving a stolen van on Friday evening.

Police spotted the 2001 GMC Savana 1500 Cargo camper van operating in the city’s North End at around 5:15 p.m.

They attempted to pull the driver over, but he sped up and led police on a chase before colliding with two other vehicles. Police say the suspect also rammed their cruiser while attempting to get away. The van was damaged enough where the suspect could no longer drive it, causing him to flee on foot. A woman also jumped out of the van and fled from police at McPhillips Street and Redwood Avenue.

The man was located in the 1200 block of Troy Avenue and arrested without incident.

Officers searched the vehicle and located approximately 1,000 various prescription medications, including approximately 800 Xanax pills, which were seized as evidence. The prescription medications are estimated to have a street value of roughly $10,000.

Police learned the camper van had been stolen on September 18 from a business in the 2100 block of St. Mary’s Road.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Travis Terry Lee Thayer, 31, of Winnipeg has been charged with numerous offences, including two counts of assault on a peace officer with a weapon. He remains in custody.