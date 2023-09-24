Kinew Pledges Health-Care Spending, Highway Upgrades in Manitoba’s North

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew was in the province’s north on Sunday to promise expanded health-care and safer roads.

Kinew visited Thompson, Pimicikamak Cree Nation and Grand Rapids, where he made several pledges to the communities.

“Everyone in this province deserves quality healthcare close to home,” Kinew said. “But (Premier) Heather Stefanson has turned her back on northern Manitobans. Because of her PC government’s cuts and closures, you have to wait longer and drive further to get the healthcare you need. The Manitoba NDP will deliver better healthcare to northern Manitoba, and we’ll improve northern roads and highways to keep families safe.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Kinew pledged to restore birthing services in the region, including in Pimicikamak Cree Nation and Norway House. He also vowed to support recruitment efforts for the new nursing station in Pimicikamak Cree Nation, as well as an MRI machine for the Thompson Hospital.

On the infrastructure side, the NDP would fund road improvements for PR 280, PR 374 and PR 391, as well as add more rest stops to Highway 6.

The provincial election is October 3.