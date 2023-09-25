True North Partners with Craft Breweries Ahead of Jets’ 2023-24 Season

Lots on tap in time for exciting Jets’ home opener on October 14

WINNIPEG — A call for True North Sports + Entertainment to feature craft beer at its events has been answered.

The organization announced Monday it will offer new food and beverage options in time for the Winnipeg Jets‘ regular season home opener at Canada Life Centre.

As part of $13 million in renovations during the off-season, True North is expanding what’s on tap for beer lovers. Craft Beer Corner, located in the north main concourse and outside of section 310, will feature products from local craft breweries Trans Canada, Kilter and Little Brown Jug. TNSE issued a request for proposals in August inviting Manitoba beer producers to serve their products inside both the Canada Life Centre and the Burton Cummings Theatre. A partnership renewal with Labatt Breweries will see the company’s products continue to be served alongside the new selection of craft beer.

A new Crown Royal Whisky Hangar on the 300 level will feature new signature Crown cocktails for the regular season and pay homage to Gimli, Manitoba, where 1.5 million barrels of Crown whisky are distilled annually.

New food options

True North says guests will also be in store for new food offerings throughout the venue, including Burrito 204, featuring burritos, gourmet nachos and sweet treat churros. Hot or Not Chicken will serve chicken fingers and sandwiches hot, or not, with a side of house-made kettle chips, and YWG Burger will introduce an all-new burger menu that includes the famous Salisbury House Nip. In addition, YWG Burger’s signature burger will be “The Social Burger” bringing the taste of a classic late-night Manitoba social buffet.

Expanded concourse, upgraded premium spaces

Fans will also see that the north concourse has been extended out to the Portage Avenue sidewalk, which True North says increases circulation space and creates a cohesive flow for guests.

On the arena’s suite level, three suites have been transformed to the latest trend in premium experiences with the reimagined PlayNow Lounge presenting a new and modernized way to enjoy live entertainment at Canada Life Centre.

Renovations have also been carried out on a fully remodelled premium club, which now includes the new Ticketmaster Lounge, providing exclusive access for premium members and ticketholders with an expanded private bar, enhanced food and beverage options and in-seat service. Upgrades to communications also now tout faster arena-wide Wi-Fi for fans.

Hockey fans may notice some finishing touches being done throughout the pre-season, but construction is expected to be completed by the time the Jets host the Florida Panthers on October 14.