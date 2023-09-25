One Person Killed Following Crash at Inkster and King Edward

Winnipeg police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that claimed the life of one person on Sunday.

Police were called to the area of Inkster Boulevard and King Edward Street at around 11:30 p.m.

Four people were transported to hospital with serious injuries, where one person later died. The three others have been upgraded to stable condition.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash. Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).