Le Burger Week Crowns Local, National Champions

Foodies from coast to coast indulged in the best burgers in the country during the recent Le Burger Week.

The 12th annual event ran from September 1-14 and highlighted restaurants that crafted a specialty burger creation to mark the promotion.

Customers were able to vote for their favourite burgers as they made their rounds among the participating establishments.

Now that the votes have been tabulated, organizers have revealed the list of champions.

Top 5 burgers in Winnipeg

On a national level, a Manitoba eatery is being celebrated as one of five “best” burgers in Canada.

Carlo’s Cucina in Sandy Hook, Manitoba placed 1st for their “Magnifico Burger.”

Joining Carlo’s Cucina in the accolades are Au Petit Chalet in Quebec City, Chez Simon Cantine Urbaine in Montreal, MeeT on Main in Vancouver, and Sam’s Grill in Ottawa.

Three partner charities benefited from burger sales this year, including the Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation in Winnipeg. Customers were asked during the checkout process whether they would like to donate $1 to the chosen cause. Centre Philou in Montreal and Moisson Québec in Quebec City were the other two charitable beneficiaries.

The full list of Le Burger Week winners can be found here.