Manitoba Tories Make Community Safety Promises to Start Final Week of Campaigning

By The Canadian Press

BRANDON, Man. — The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have their sights on safety entering the final full week of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial vote.

Leader Heather Stefanson promised this morning in Brandon that a re-elected Tory government would spend $2 million to expand the Downtown Community Safety Partnership program to that city.

The program, currently serving downtown Winnipeg, partners different levels of government with police and business stakeholders to help people in need.

ADVERTISEMENT



Meanwhile in Winnipeg, Kevin Klein, the Tory candidate for Kirkfield Park, pledged to tackle street racing.

He says a Progressive Conservative government would spend $1 million to install special camera technology to identify high-speed offenders and monitor noise levels in areas where street racing is a problem.

Klein also promised $100,000 to start a public education campaign to promote safer alternatives.