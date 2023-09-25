Veteran Police Officer Chosen to Lead Winnipeg Transit Security Team

The veteran Winnipeg police officer has been named to head up safety efforts in the community, particularly aboard Winnipeg Transit.

Robert (Bob) Chrismas has been appointed by the city to lead the Community Safety Team, which is expected to launch later this year.

The 35-year police veteran has expertise in collaborative community engagement, conflict analysis, and resolution. Chrismas has worked as a staff sergeant for the past 13 years, providing real-time command of frontline police operations for the city.

“We need our public spaces to be safe for all Winnipeggers,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham. “Given his track record of compassionate leadership, Bob Chrismas is a great choice to guide this service and build a culture that balances enforcement with genuine care for those in crisis.”

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 applauded Chrismas’ appointment to the position.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the City of Winnipeg, and the Transit Safety Team lead by Robert (Bob) Chrismas to implement effective security protocols that not only safeguard our transit employees, but also ensure a safe and comfortable commuting experience for all passengers,” said ATU 1505 president Chris Scott.

Chrismas officially began his new role on Monday.