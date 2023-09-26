Peggy@99.1 Releases On-Air Staff

WINNIPEG — Peggy@99.1 has released its on-air staff ahead of a planned format flip.

The Corus Entertainment-owned soft AC station tweeted Monday that Tom McGouran, Colleen Rusholme and Frank Andrews have been released.

McGouran most recently joined Peggy in July to host mornings.

“We appreciate their contributions during their time with the station and wish them all the best,” the station said on social media. “Stay tuned for a whole new sound coming to Winnipeg soon.”

Peggy is the sister station of Power 97 and 680 CJOB.

It’s unclear when the new format will debut.