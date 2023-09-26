Pilot Rescued After Float Plane Crashes Near Red Sucker Lake

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a plane crashed a short distance from Red Sucker Lake airport.

The incident happened on September 24 and was reported by another pilot flying nearby who noticed the downed float plane.

Two Island Lake RCMP officers and a helicopter pilot from Customs Helicopter Limited flew to the crash site, but couldn’t land due to the bog. The helicopter hovered long enough to bring the pilot to safety.

The 64-year-old man flying the float plane wasn’t physically injured. He was the only occupant on the aircraft.

Details on what caused the plane to go down are under investigation.