Teddy Bears’ Picnic Returning Next Fall

WINNIPEG — Mark your calendars, kids, the Teddy Bears’ Picnic is making a comeback.

After a prolonged hiatus, the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba says the popular picnic will return to Assiniboine Park on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

The first picnic in years will be the 35th annual event after a “paws” owing to the pandemic and then a spike in pediatric RSV cases last year.

“The Teddy Bears’ Picnic has a rich history in our community as an important and fun family event to help kids feel safe in a hospital setting,” said Stefano Grande, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“We’re thrilled and thankful to all the dedicated volunteers, sponsors and supporters who are helping bring Teddy Bears’ Picnic back to Assiniboine Park in 2024. We look forward to hearing from community organizations who will help ensure the event is ready for all the teddy bears and families who will attend.”

The event will feature activity tents, including the Dr. Goodbear Clinic put on by frontline staff from HSC Children’s Hospital, where kids’ teddy bears are triaged and go through a variety of medical tests and treatments including MRIs, X-rays, casting; and the I Want to be a Scientist tent put on by Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba (CHRIM) that encourages imagination in fun science-based activities and showcases how they can be used in medical settings.