RCMP Investigating Pair of Dauphin Shootings

Dauphin RCMP are investigating two separate shootings in the city, but they don’t believe they’re related.

Mounties responded Monday night to a strip mall in the 1300 block of Main Street South, for a report of shots fired. Officers located shell casings in the parking lot, but nobody was injured and no damage reported.

Police are looking for a blue car, perhaps a Chevrolet Cruise or Malibu, that was at the location when the shooting occurred. Three people were in the vehicle at the time when it left the parking lot heading south on Main Street.

About two hours later, a single shot was fired at a home on Main Street South. Adults and children were inside the residence at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Police arrived to find multiple bullet holes on the north side of the house. Only one shot was heard, and it appears the shot could have come from a shotgun containing buckshot ammunition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (204) 622-5020, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.