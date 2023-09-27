Manitoba NDP Receive Campaign Support from Panel of Doctors

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s NDP has received campaign support from a panel of doctors ahead of next week’s election.

Doctors from the Health Sciences Centre and the University of Manitoba say they approve recent NDP promises, including hiring more workers and offering incentives to work in rural and northern communities.

Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, who is an anesthesiologist and an intensive care physician, says he has seen a deterioration of the health-care system in the last seven years under the Progressive Conservative government.

“This election is about health care and for good reason,” said NDP Leader Wab Kinew. “Manitoba used to have some of the best healthcare in Canada. But that all changed when Heather Stefanson and the PCs removed medical leadership positions, added more suits instead of scrubs, and wiped out the culture of collaboration that healthcare staff worked so hard to create. It’s time for a better approach and that starts by listening to the voices working on the frontline.”

The announcement follows earlier endorsements this month from across Manitoba health care, including Manitoba doctors, the Manitoba Nurses Union, the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals, and the Paramedics Association of Manitoba.

Tories pledge support for domestic violence survivors

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives announced Wednesday $10 million to strengthen support and services for women fleeing abuse.

As part of the funding commitment, $5 million would be directed to support expanding domestic violence and sexual assault counselling services in Manitoba, as well as a $5-million funding boost for women’s shelters across the province.

The provincial election is October 3.

— With files from The Canadian Press