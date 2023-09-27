Woman Fatally Struck by Impaired Driver in St. Vital: Police

Winnipeg police have arrested the driver of a speeding vehicle that fatally struck a woman in St. Vital on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the area of Fermor Avenue and St. Mary’s Road, where a red Audi A4 sped through a red light and struck a pedestrian.

Police say the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. and occurred as the woman was crossing from the south side of Fermor Avenue on the east side of the intersection.

The driver, who fled the scene, also narrowly missed hitting other motorists.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and vehicle in the 1000 block of Beaverhill Boulevard.

Kelvin Mark Lavallee, 25, of Winnipeg, has been charged with numerous offences, including impaired driving and driving without a licence.

Anyone with dash cam video or further information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).