Winnipeg police have arrested a man after he allegedly performed an indecent act at a local school on Tuesday.

Police were called to École Varennes Elementary School at around 9 a.m. for a report of a man outside a school exit door committing an indecent act.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. No students or staff were assaulted or injured.

On Thursday, police said a 21-year-old man had been arrested. He is facing a charge of an indecent act and remains in custody.