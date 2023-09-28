Lindsay Somers to Lead On Screen Manitoba

WINNIPEG — On Screen Manitoba has named Lindsay Somers the organization‘s new executive director.

Somers will take the helm after a pending departure from the Osborne Village Business Improvement Zone, where she has served in the executive director role for the past two years.

Somers arrives at On Screen Manitoba with nearly two decades of professional experience in government, non-profit, and private consulting sectors.

“I am honoured and excited to join the On Screen Manitoba team,” Somers said in a statement. “I look forward to working closely with the industry’s talented professionals, stakeholders, and partners to enhance the growth and vibrancy of Manitoba’s film and television community.”

Her role will include leading the organization’s mission to provide vital support, resources, and advocacy for Manitoba’s film and television industry.

Somers will assume the new position on November 6, following her last day at the Osborne Village BIZ on October 13.