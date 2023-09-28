Boy, 6, Rescued from River by Winnipeg Police

WINNIPEG — A six-year-old boy who wandered away from his home was rescued on the riverbank Tuesday.

Winnipeg police say the child left the 600 block of Oakenwald Avenue and ran towards the river.

Police were informed the child had an attraction to the water and located him in the river the 600 block of South Drive.

Members of the police river patrol unit entered the water and rescued the boy, who appeared to be a moment away from being submerged.

The child was safely returned to his caregivers.