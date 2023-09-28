What’s Open and Closed on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Here’s a roundup of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg in observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30.

For Monday, October 2…

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant Park — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Polo Park — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Civic offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, October 2.

Liquor Marts

Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations are open regular hours all weekend and on Monday, September 30. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Manitoba Museum

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. September 30 – October 2.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 30 and October 2.

ADVERTISEMENT



Canadian Museum for Human Rights

The CMHR will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on September 30 and will offer free admission. The museum is closed on Mondays.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only) — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 30)

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Closed on Saturday, September 30)

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Closed on Saturday, September 30)

Winnipeg Transit

No changes to Winnipeg Transit’s regular scheduling.

Winnipeg Transit Customer Service Centres will be closed Monday, October 2.

Indoor Pools and Fitness & Leisure Centres

Select facilities will have reduced public hours on Saturday, September 30. All other indoor recreation facilities will be closed on Saturday, September 30.

Pan Am Pool — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Saturday, September 30 and Monday, October 2.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Saturday, September 30 and open on Monday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open on September 30 and October 2, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday, October 2.

Municipal Golf courses

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.