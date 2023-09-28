Manitoba Tories Pledge Funding for Expanded Transit Routes

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Tories are promising $8.8 million over four years to build new Winnipeg Transit routes.

The Progressive Conservative Party announced Thursday the funding would go towards expanding bus service in underserved and growing areas of Winnipeg.

“Our PC Team wants to see Winnipeg flourish,” said Andrew Smith, PC candidate for Lagimodière. “Expanding new transit lines into fast growing, underserved areas on the outskirts of Winnipeg will encourage more people to use transit, help grow our population, and put us on the path to our Vision 2030 goals.”

The funding would include $2.2 million annually to support the Aurora and Castlebury Meadows transit lines in northern Winnipeg, as well as Prairie Pointe and Waterford Green transit lines in Waverley West.

The provincial election is October 3.