RCMP Try to Identify Deceased Teen in Collision Near Dugald

RCMP Try to Identify Deceased Teen After Collision Near Dugald

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a vehicle struck a girl in the middle of Highway 15 early Thursday.

The vehicle-pedestrian crash happened at around 1:50 a.m. approximately six kilometres east of Dugald.

Police say the eastbound driver, a 31-year-old RM of Whitemouth man, called 911 and reported he hit an object in the roadway before realizing it was a person. He turned around and provided medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

The female victim hasn’t yet been identified, but was found with significant injuries, possibly not related to the collision. She was pronounced deceased on scene. An autopsy is being conducted to confirm the exact cause of death.

The victim is described as 5’6” in height, with short black hair, 14-15 years of age and weighing approximately 100 lbs. She was wearing light grey coloured sweat pants, a dark grey sweater and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakbank RCMP at (204) 444-3391 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477