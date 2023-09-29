Charges Laid in Daniel McIntyre Homicide

Winnipeg police have laid charges in the city’s latest homicide after a woman was fatally injured on Thursday.

Police were called to a suspicious incident in the 600 block of Victor Street at around 3:45 a.m., where they located a woman with serious injuries.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as 50-year-old Delilah Lorelei Hudson.

Police have since charged Delaney George Bruyere, 46, with second-degree murder. The suspect remains in custody.

Anyone with surveillance video from the area or who may have additional information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.