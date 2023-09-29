Teen Abducted at Knifepoint, Sexually Assaulted: Police

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man after a teen was abducted and sexually assaulted last Sunday.

Police say the teenage female was walking in the 3000 block of Portage Avenue on the evening of September 24 when she was abducted at knifepoint.

According to police, the teen was driven to an undisclosed location where she was sexually assaulted repeatedly over several hours. She eventually fled and used a passerby’s cell phone to call police.

Officers responded to the Spence neighbourhood on Monday at around 11:40 p.m. after the teen escaped.

Investigators identified a suspect and arrested Cory Lee Whalen, 40, of Winnipeg. He has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.