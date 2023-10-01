Two Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Lake St. Martin

Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in Lake St. Martin on Friday that police believe may have been targeted.

Manitoba RCMP responded to a home on Chief Road at around 4:10 a.m. and found two men, aged 31 and 34, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The younger victim was transported to hospital in Winnipeg, while the other man was treated and released on scene.

The shooting occurred at a separate location while the victims were at a home on Memorial Crescent.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gypsumville RCMP at (204) 659-5224 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.