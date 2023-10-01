Five Killed in SUV Rollover on Manitoba Highway

Five people have died after being ejected from an SUV on a Manitoba highway Saturday evening.

RCMP responded to the single-vehicle rollover on Highway 83 at around 5 p.m., approximately 19 kilometres south of Swan River.

Officers discovered that five people were travelling northbound in the SUV when it entered the ditch and rolled into a field.

Two women, aged 26 and 42, and three men, aged 25, 36 and 37, weren’t wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced deceased on scene.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

“This is an absolute tragedy, another collision with multiple fatalities on our roads”, said S/Sgt. Joe Duncan, detachment commander of the Swan River RCMP. “Our thoughts are with those communities and everyone who has lost a loved one.”

RCMP continue to investigate.