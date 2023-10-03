Keystone Centre to Live Stream Hockey Games from Three Rinks

Brandon’s Keystone Centre is enhancing the game day experience by bringing live hockey games directly to fans at home or on their smart devices.

The arena has installed play-tracking cameras in all three of its hockey rinks: Westoba Place, Flynn Arena, and Enns Brothers Arena. The technology is made possible through a partnership with online sports streaming provider HomeTeam Live.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to engage fans that may not always be able to access the arena to watch their kids, grandkids, or friends,” said Eric Rutherford, Keystone Centre’s

assistant director of sales and recreation.

“The ability to provide this service, and digitally bring more people in to the facility than ever before, to take part in the fan experience, continues to solidify the Keystone Centre as a unique venue for it’s size in the area of fan service.”

The technology will exclude Brandon Wheat Kings home games, and practices.

Fans can subscribe online and create an account at app.hometeamlive.com. A discount is available by using the promo code KEYSTONE23-24.