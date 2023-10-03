Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont Loses Seat, Steps Down

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont has conceded to his NDP challenger Robert Loiselle in St. Boniface.

Speaking to supporters at the Norwood Hotel on Tuesday, an emotional Lamont congratulated his opponent, as well as NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

Lamont announced he would step down as the party’s leader — a position he had held since 2018.

Lamont, 54, worked in the private sector before entering politics and ran his own digital ad agency, along with work in the communications field.

The Manitoba Liberals were seeking official party status in the legislature but had only one seat in unofficial election reporting on Tuesday night. Cindy Lamoureux was re-elected in her riding of Tyndall Park.

Liberal incumbent Jon Gerrard (River Heights) trailed second to his NDP opponent, Mike Moroz. Gerrard, 75, had held the constituency for the Liberals since 1999.