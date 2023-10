Fred Penner Performing ‘Concert for the Season’

WINNIPEG — Children’s entertainer Fred Penner will reignite memories during a Christmas concert this winter at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

The all-ages Concert for the Season will be held on Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m.

The Cat’s Meow Band will join Penner on stage.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $29.50 plus fees.