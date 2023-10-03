Heather Stefanson Stepping Down as Manitoba PC Leader

WINNIPEG — Heather Stefanson says she is stepping down as leader of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative Party after the NDP won the provincial election.

“It has been the honour of my life serving the people of Manitoba,” Stefanson told her supporters.

The veteran 23-year politician was narrowly leading her seat of Tuxedo in Tuesday’s provincial election.

Stefanson became the first female Premier of Manitoba following a majority vote of the Progressive Conservative caucus in November 2021. She replaced Brian Pallister, who resigned as leader and from public life.

Stefanson vowed to stay on as an MLA and “fight” for Manitobans as a member of the official opposition.

She says she will continue to work with the party as a new leader is chosen and ensure a smooth transition for Kinew’s NDP.