Man Killed, Woman Injured in Crash North of Winnipeg

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 7 north of Winnipeg last weekend.

Manitoba RCMP say a 35-year-old man from Carvel, Alberta crossed the centre line and collided with a northbound vehicle, being driven by a 40-year-old Winnipeg woman.

The crash happened at around 10 a.m. on Sunday south of the Provincial Road 229 intersection.

The Alberta driver was pronounced deceased on scene, while the woman was flown to hospital in Winnipeg, where she remains in critical condition.

RCMP continue to investigate.