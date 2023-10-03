NDP Wins Majority Government in Manitoba

By Steve Lambert and Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — Wab Kinew, who is to become Canada’s first First Nations provincial premier, spoke to young people from all backgrounds in his victory speech Tuesday after the NDP won the Manitoba election.

“I was given a second chance in life,” Kinew said to a cheering crowd. “And I would like to think that I have made good on that opportunity. And you can do the same.”

The New Democrats took key urban ridings by running on promises focused on fixing health care. The provincial capital holds 32 of the 57 legislature seats and the NDP flipped seats that had been held by Progressive Conservative cabinet members.

“This is a great victory for us,” Kinew said.

“This is a great victory for all of us in Manitoba.”

Kinew’s late father was not allowed to vote as a young man under Canadian law at the time. Kinew was re-elected as the legislature member for Fort Rouge in Winnipeg.

He said any challenge can be overcome if people are united as “one Manitoba.”

The New Democrats gained seats in urban ridings and held on to the north. The Progressive Conservatives held seats in rural areas but cabinet ministers Rochelle Squires, Kevin Klein and Audrey Gordon were defeated in Winnipeg.

Tory Leader Heather Stefanson became the first woman premier when she took over the top spot of the Progressive Conservatives mid-term in a party leadership race after former premier Brian Pallister retired in 2021.

Stefanson said she would step down as party leader. It was unclear whether she would hold onto her seat in the riding of Tuxedo.

“Wab, I hope that your win tonight inspires a future generation of Indigenous youth to get involved in our democratic process, not just here in Manitoba, but right across the country,” she said in a speech.

During the campaign, the Tories went on the offensive over calls to search the private Prairie Green Landfill north of Winnipeg for the remains of two slain Indigenous women.

The Tories took out ads, including large billboards, promising they would “stand firm” in opposing a landfill search due to safety concerns over asbestos and other toxic material.

The ads were met with criticism from many quarters, including Indigenous leaders, but Stefanson defended the move. She said it was a hard decision but worker safety and avoiding the risk of cancer and other diseases was paramount.

Progressive Conservative campaign manager Marni Larkin said it was a long, hard campaign.

“I’ve never experienced an election that’s been so aggressive at the door, on the ground … this is an all-out war.”

Stefanson maintained a low profile at points during the campaign. She did not hold a news conference or media scrum in Winnipeg between Sept. 22 and the final day of the campaign, and she did not invite reporters to see her cast a ballot Tuesday.

The Tories also took out ads to portray the NDP as a risk to the economy and the province’s finances. They pointed to final budget figures released last week, which said the province recorded a surplus in the 2022-23 fiscal year for only the second time since 2009.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont was hoping to add to the three seats the Liberals last held in the legislature but were reduced to one.

Lamont was defeated in St. Boniface and resigned as party leader.

“I will say, I always knew this was a possibility, but we had to hope beyond hope and keep working and do everything we could to run the best possible campaign we could, and we did, and I’m incredibly proud of that,” he said.

The Tories, who won 36 seats in the last election, promised during the campaign to hire more health-care workers and build hospital infrastructure.

They also pledged major tax cuts to help people with inflation and to boost the economy. They promised to reduce personal income taxes and phase out a tax that employers pay on their total annual payroll.

The NDP, which won 18 seats in the last election, made health care the central issue of its campaign. Kinew promised to reopen three hospital emergency departments that were downgraded by the Tory government.

He was on offence throughout the campaign, holding press conferences in Tory-held areas and highlighting the local candidate.