Winnipeg Sea Bears Named CEBL Franchise of the Year

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have been named the 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise of the year.

The CEBL made the announcement Tuesday, along with the news that Sea Bears’ team president, Jason Smith, has been honoured as team executive of the year.

“This is truly an award for our city,” said Smith, in a statement. “Our amazing fanbase has come together and created something special in Winnipeg. We continue to be blown away by their support and are committed to creating wonderful experiences for them on and off the court for years to come.”

The Sea Bears recently concluded their inaugural season with multiple sellouts at Canada Life Centre.

“This success proves that it takes a village, and I want to acknowledge our staff and the league staff who helped us bring the Sea Bears to life in Winnipeg,” said team owner and chairman David Asper.

“Equally important, we wouldn’t be successful without our corporate partners and fans. This is our village and once again we say a hearty thanks to all.”

The Sea Bears took home four of six major player/coach awards in August. Teddy Allen was named Most Valuable Player, Jelani Watson-Gayle earned the Sixth Man of the Year honours, Simon Hildebrandt was named U SPORTS Player of the Year and Mike Taylor picked up Coach of the Year accolades.