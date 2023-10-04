Woman Injured in Exchange District Shooting

Winnipeg police have charged a man in a shooting that injured a woman last Sunday in the Exchange District.

Police say the woman stepped in as an altercation was taking place outside of a lounge in the 200 block of McDermot Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. on October 1. As the victim stepped in, she was shot and transported to hospital in unstable condition. Police say she was later upgraded to stable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT



Officers identified a suspect and executed a search warrant on a home in the 200 block of Stradbrook Avenue. They seized a quantity of drugs, including 173 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of MDMA and four grams of psilocybin, with a combined value of just over $14,000. Police also seized $10,000 in cash, drug packaging materials and four magazines with live ammunition.

Alex Joseph Matyi, 26, has been charged with numerous offences. He remains in custody.