Missing Woman from Tataskweyak Cree Nation Found Dead

A woman reported missing from Tataskweyak Cree Nation last month has been found deceased.

Manitoba RCMP say the 41-year-old woman was last seen on September 27. It was believed she had been shopping in Thompson before getting a ride back towards Tataskweyak Cree Nation. RCMP say she was dropped off approximately one kilometre outside the community to walk home through the woods.

RCMP conducted patrols both in Thompson and in the area where investigators had been told the woman was dropped off.

Her body was located by searchers on October 1 in a wooded area.

An autopsy is being conducted.

RCMP continue to investigate.