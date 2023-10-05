Stranded Boaters Rescued from Sand Dune on Manitoba Lake

Two fishers had to be rescued from a Manitoba lake when their boat became stuck on a sand dune.

Selkirk RCMP received a report of a stranded boat on Hardmans Lakes on September 30, located on the south shore of Lake Winnipeg.

Two boaters, 59 and 81, were fishing at around 5:30 p.m. when their boat ran aground on a sand dune and they were unable to free themselves.

Police launched two vessels and began searching for the pair after their cell phone died and were only able to communicate they were somewhere north of the Netley boat launch.

Additional vessels were brought in from the Matlock Fire Department to support in the search.

The boaters were located after six hours and safely brought back to shore.