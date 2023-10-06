What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg on Thanksgiving Weekend

Here’s a roundup of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

For Monday, October 9…

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, October 9.

Liquor Marts

Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 10, excluding True North Square, which will be closed. Some Liquor Marts will be operating on extended hours Friday through Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday. For specific hours, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, October 10.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Closed on Monday, October 10.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only) — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, October 9.

Arenas, Fitness and Leisure Centres

Select facilities will have reduced public hours on Monday, October 9. All other indoor recreation facilities will be closed on Monday, October 9.

Pan Am – 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

All other arenas, fitness and leisure centres will be closed.

Indoor Pools

The following city-operated indoor pools will be open on Monday, October 10:

Pan Am — 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Margaret Grant — 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, October 9.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, October 9.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday, October 9.

Municipal Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.