Kinew Announces Transition Advisory Team

WINNIPEG — Manitoba premier-designate Wab Kinew unveiled the 11 members of his transition advisory team on Friday.

The team will provide advice and assistance to Kinew during the transition period. The members are:

Joy Cramer – chief executive officer, Southern Chiefs’ Organization.

– chief executive officer, Southern Chiefs’ Organization. Ash Modha – chief executive officer, Mondetta Clothing.

– chief executive officer, Mondetta Clothing. Brandon Burley – outgoing mayor, City of Morden.

– outgoing mayor, City of Morden. Dr. Eric Jacobsohn – former medical director of research, Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg; professor, department of anesthesiology, pain and perioperative medicine, and department of internal medicine, University of Manitoba; intensive care unit physician and cardiac anesthesiologist.

– former medical director of research, Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg; professor, department of anesthesiology, pain and perioperative medicine, and department of internal medicine, University of Manitoba; intensive care unit physician and cardiac anesthesiologist. Kevin Rebeck – president, Manitoba Federation of Labour.

– president, Manitoba Federation of Labour. Bea Bruske – president, Canadian Labour Congress.

– president, Canadian Labour Congress. Carmen Nedohin – Winnipeg chapter president, Canadian Association of Retired Persons; former chairperson of the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission; and former Manitoba Hydro board member.

– Winnipeg chapter president, Canadian Association of Retired Persons; former chairperson of the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission; and former Manitoba Hydro board member. Mike Spence – mayor, Town of Churchill.

– mayor, Town of Churchill. Tanya Paulson – executive director, Manitoba Building Trades.

– executive director, Manitoba Building Trades. Jennefer Nepinak – vice-president, strategic partnerships and reconciliation, Legacy Bowes; and former associate vice-president for Indigenous Engagement at the University of Winnipeg.

– vice-president, strategic partnerships and reconciliation, Legacy Bowes; and former associate vice-president for Indigenous Engagement at the University of Winnipeg. Shahina Siddiqui – co-founder and executive director, Islamic Social Services Association.

Kinew has named Mark Rosner as his chief of staff, Emily Coutts as principal secretary, Rebecca Widdicombe as deputy chief of staff. Rosner will co-chair the transition process with Brian Topp.