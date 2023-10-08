Home » News » Brandon Man Arrested as RCMP Recover Stolen Vehicle

October 8, 2023 8:28 AM | News


RCMP Crest Logo

The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Brandon man after he was spotted allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

Police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 1, in the RM of Portage la Prairie, on Thursday night. The licence plate was found to be associated with a stolen vehicle from Brandon.

Officers began patrols and located the vehicle in the parking lot of a business on Crescent Road West in Portage la Prairie.

Skylar Tuck, 29, was arrested without incident. He has been charged with multiple offences and remains in custody.


