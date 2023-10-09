Jets Re-Sign Scheifele, Hellebuyck to Seven-Year Extensions

The Winnipeg Jets have locked up forward Mark Scheifele and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to seven-year contract extensions.

The long-term deals, announced Monday, are identical and come with an average annual value of $8.5 million USD. Both of their seven-year extensions will begin in the 2024-25 season.

Scheifele, 30, was the first player drafted by the Jets after their return to Winnipeg when he was picked in the first round (seventh overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft. The Kitchener, Ont. native is entering his 11th full season with the Jets and he is coming off a single-season career-high 42 goals in 2022-23.

Hellebuyck, 30, was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (130th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. The Commerce, Mich. native is entering his ninth full season with the Jets. Hellebuyck finished as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last season, an award he won in 2020 and was also a finalist in 2018.

Both players, along with Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff and head coach Rick Bowness, will speak to the media on Tuesday morning.